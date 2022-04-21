Southern Chiefs’ Organization to take over downtown Hudson’s Bay building, will feature hundreds of housing units

One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation.

Hudson’s Bay unofficially announced the six-storey, 655,000-square-foot building in downtown Winnipeg is to be transferred to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and will be used for economic and social reconciliation.

“We felt we had the responsibility to try and find the right solution for that building,” said Richard Baker, the governor, CEO and executive chairman of Hudson’s Bay Co.

“We received a call and a meeting in New York with the Southern Chiefs’ Organization about their vision and it was a really exciting vision and proposal and it just felt right for that building,” he said in an interview with CTV News.

Baker said Canada is coming together for reconciliation and the company wants to be a leader in that field.

“Who better than HBC to lead the way for other people. Why can’t other companies contribute assets or contribute buildings or different resources as part of reconciliation? Why not?”

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said one of the plans for the building is to include 300 housing units.

“(Housing) is the single most important challenge I think that we have in our communities. I think we wanted to contribute to that,” said Daniels. “Not only that, but create a space where it is a community, sort of within Winnipeg that is sort of housed under one roof. Where SCO can also support them and we can advocate and push for a real vibrant community there.”

He said the building will also feature 100 child care spaces, a green space on the roof, a small museum and even space for businesses.

Daniels added the gift of the building from Hudson’s Bay is a symbol of change and a step toward reconciliation.

“What we’re going to do I think is going to be so significant, and I hope it creates hope for our children and people out there who are working really hard and are very resilient – that we are here with them and that we are working really hard with them and that we are going to build relationships with those that are going to be our allies.”

The official announcement is expected Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand.

A government source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, says Manitoba will contribute $10 million to the initiative, with the federal government and Winnipeg City Hall also pitching in.

The Winnipeg store was closed in November 2020, and the municipal and provincial governments have been working to help find a new use for the site.

A major hurdle for any new development is the fact that the building dates back almost a century, has been granted heritage status and needs major renovations.

- With files from CTV's Jill Macyshon and the Canadian Press.