Southern Manitoba could be hit with heavy rain, snow this weekend

Environment Canada is predicting a spring storm for the third weekend in a row in southern Manitoba.

On Friday, the weather agency issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for communities around the province.

Areas under the rainfall warning, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk, should expect heavy rain this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, these regions will receive another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next 24 to 36 hours as a major low-pressure system impacts Manitoba.

The weather agency notes that the rain will move northwards into Manitoba on Friday night, adding that thunderstorms are possible near the international border, where heavier downpours are also possible.

Manitobans are being reminded that heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Flooding in low-lying areas is also a possibility.

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL

The areas under the special weather statements, including Arborg, Gillam and Virden, should expect 10 to 40 millimetres of precipitation this weekend.

Environment Canada explains that this precipitation will likely come in the form of rain on Saturday, though snow is possible over the higher terrain of southwest Manitoba.

The weather agency adds that areas further north could also see snow this weekend. Communities such as Gillam, Shamattawa and Island Lake could see significant snowfall accumulations on Saturday night into Sunday.