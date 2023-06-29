Southern Manitoba hit with flooding, hail and tornadoes amid severe weather

A Wednesday evening storm brought severe weather to southern Manitoba, including flooding, hail and a possible pair of tornadoes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has preliminary confirmations of two tornadoes on Wednesday – one in Venlaw, which is north of Gilbert Plains, and one in Brookdale, which is south of Neepawa. There are no damage reports at this time.

The severe weather didn’t stop there.

According to ECCC, there were reports of heavy rainfall and flooding in the Morden area, as well as south of Winnipeg. The weather agency could not provide exact rainfall amounts.

The largest hail was found in the village of Roland, which is near Morden. ECCC said toonie-sized hail was recorded in this area, but there are no damage or disruption reports.

ECCC issued a number of storm warnings on Wednesday, including severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches. As of Thursday morning, there are only heat warnings and special air quality statements in place for some parts of the province.