Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba

A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said it is still finalizing reports; however, it is 90 per cent sure a tornado touched down close to Neepawa.

Along with a possible twister, the storm brought golf ball-sized hail to the Neepawa area, as well as loonie-sized hail to MacGregor.

ECCC reports that the community of Rivers experienced wind gusts up to 91 km/h, while Brandon saw the heaviest rainfall at 92 millimetres (mm).

In a Facebook post, the City of Brandon said a number of streets and intersections experienced overland flooding and that some manholes were dislodged.

Residents are asked not to drive through any streets with overland flooding, and to refrain from playing in ditches and ponds.

Brandon notes that some traffic lights are out, so drivers need to be aware and treat intersections as a four-way stop.

ECCC has not received any damage reports yet from Tuesday’s storm.