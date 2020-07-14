WINNIPEG -- Southern Manitoba was hit with a thunderstorm on Monday night, causing flooding, power outages and heavy winds in the province.

Dauphin along with other parts of southern Manitoba were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch earlier in the night.

Environment Canada confirmed a funnel cloud sighting in Dauphin, but noted it didn’t touch down or create any damage. It did say though a wind gust of 93 km/h was recorded in the community.

Due to the storm, there were power outages in the Manitoba communities of Altona, Letellier and Steinbach.

It also caused heavy rains and flooding, including in St. Pierre-Jolys, where there was 50 mm of rain.

The part of the province that saw the heaviest rainfall was Sewell, southwest of Morris, which saw 63.5 mm on Monday.

The city of Winnipeg was hit with about nine to 11.5 mm of rain.