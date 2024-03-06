Southern Manitoba to be hit with up to 15 cm of snow: ECCC
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for several communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.
According to the warning, a low-pressure system is moving into the region and will bring a “wide swath of accumulating snow.”
ECCC notes that embedded within the weather system is the potential for bands of more vigorous snowfall. In some areas, these bands will cause significant snowfall – between 10 and 15 centimetres – and cause visibility to drop to near zero.
The weather agency adds that this system will move quickly and conditions are expected to improve on Thursday.
ECCC warns that snow could make travel difficult and may have an impact on rush-hour traffic. Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing weather conditions.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
McConnell endorses Trump for president. He once blamed Trump for 'disgraceful' Jan. 6, 2021, attack
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the former president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House.
'Most things are available for a price.' Secrets of a celebrity travel agent
From private jets to bizarre requests, VIP travel agents spill the details on how celebrities navigate global travel.
King Charles' cancer diagnosis highlights the long waiting times many people in the U.K. face
Waiting times to diagnose and treat cancer across the U.K. have worsened in recent years and are near record highs -- and experts say too many cancers are diagnosed too late.
Video shows lightning striking Boeing 777 after takeoff at Vancouver airport
A passenger plane was struck by lightning shortly after taking off from the Vancouver airport this week – and the eye-catching moment was captured on video.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments
High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent U.S. laboratory Valisure.
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
Missed Super Tuesday? Here are the key takeaways, including Nikki Haley stepping aside
The picture of the U.S. presidential race has hardly been cloudy for some time, even if it is one that most voters say they don't want to see. Here are some key takeaways from Super Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Traffic restricted on Highway 11 following 'serious' collision near Bladworth, Sask.
RCMP say the northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed and southbound traffic has been restricted to one lane Wednesday morning following a serious collision near Bladworth, Sask.
-
Regina home sales up 33% in February, inventory declines across Sask. continue
Home sales were up 33 percent in Regina this February compared to last, according to a report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Sask. minister skipped conference to tour Paris in pricey car service, NDP says
Saskatchewan's Opposition says a cabinet minister should give his head a shake for using public money to sightsee around Paris, checking out Napoleon's Tomb, when he was supposed to be at a conference.
Saskatoon
-
Traffic restricted on Highway 11 following 'serious' collision near Bladworth, Sask.
RCMP say the northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed and southbound traffic has been restricted to one lane Wednesday morning following a serious collision near Bladworth, Sask.
-
Sask. high school worries band trip to NYC will be cancelled amid teacher job action
High school students in North Battleford are worried their trip to New York City could get cancelled, as teachers continue to withdraw from extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. minister skipped conference to tour Paris in pricey car service, NDP says
Saskatchewan's Opposition says a cabinet minister should give his head a shake for using public money to sightsee around Paris, checking out Napoleon's Tomb, when he was supposed to be at a conference.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
-
Greater Sudbury’s six speed enforcement cameras will be moved to different locations
Greater Sudbury is adding to its arsenal of automated enforcement options with the addition of six speed enforcement cameras.
-
Snowmobile hits house in northern Ont., driver found hiding under a tarp
An early morning snowmobile ride in Cochrane earlier this month ended with a collision into a house and several charges.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on
A Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell hits bottom, but it's not quite done yet
This is the bottom. After a string of days with mornings in the mid minus 20s, Edmonton hit -27 C this morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor urges March Break travellers to check their measles vaccination status
Toronto residents are being asked to check their measles vaccination status before their March Break travel plans due to what the city’s top doctor is calling a global 'resurgence' of the disease.
-
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
-
Ontario to ban liens from being placed on homes in exchange for HVAC appliances
The Ontario government will be banning liens placed on property in exchange for certain household appliances sometime in the spring.
Calgary
-
Businesses forced to relocate or shutter ahead of Eau Claire Market demolition
Calgary's Eau Claire Market is scheduled for demolition this summer to make way for the eventual construction of a CTrain station on site, and many businesses housed by the building are scrambling.
-
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spread
Alberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
Montreal
-
'Owning' vs raising a child: What it means to foster in Quebec
Fostering, majority, tutorship and adoption: the jargon prospective families have to learn before embarking on a journey to welcome a child into their home can be overwhelming.
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Protesters face off in Montreal over controversial presentation for land sale in Israel, West Bank
There was another protest in Montreal by pro-Palestinian supporters who condemned a real estate presentation for Canadians to buy land in Israel and in the West Bank.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of speeding tickets in 2023
Statistics released by the City of Ottawa show 220,789 speeding tickets were issued through the automated speed enforcement program in 2023, up from 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.
-
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
-
Senior administration at eastern Ontario education facility facing sexual assault charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a senior administrator at an educational facility in eastern Ontario is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents 17 years ago.
Atlantic
-
Additional weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
Sparks fly between premier, MLA at P.E.I. legislature
Premier Dennis King and MLA Peter Bevan-Baker had a heated exchanged at the P.E.I. legislature on Tuesday.
-
Springhill, N.S., hospital to remain closed Wednesday
Nova Scotia Health says the All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., will remain closed Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their lives
A couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
-
A supervised consumption site for Richmond, B.C., was ditched. Why are critics still so furious?
Plans for supervised consumption sites sometimes result in a community backlash, but the response in Richmond, B.C., has lasted long after authorities said in mid-February that a proposal to explore the idea had been scrapped.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
Vancouver Island
-
External party to investigate Victoria police corruption complaint
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board is assigning a third-party investigator to conduct a probe into corruption within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
-
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.