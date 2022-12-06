Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.

The organization put out an extreme cold warning Tuesday afternoon, which envelops much of the south, including Winnipeg, Dauphin, Portage la Prairie, Brandon and Steinbach.

According to ECCC, a high-pressure system is moving into the southern prairies, causing clear skies and ushering in cold arctic air.

ECCC predicts the coldest wind chill values will be between minus 40 and 45 degrees. They are expected to set in Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning.

Some relief is expected Wednesday afternoon, as relatively warmer air begins to move into the region.

CAA EXPECTING SURGE IN CALLS

Elisha Dacey, communications manager for CAA Manitoba says calls for roadside service began to tick up on Tuesday.

As of 3 p.m., the association had fielded 350 calls, which is a typical amount for an entire day. Most customers faced about a 45-minute wait, but Dacey anticipates that could rise as the mercury falls.

“As the temperatures plunge tonight, we expect that we’ll stay busy,” Dacey told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview.

To avoid needing roadside assistance, Dacey recommends plugging in your vehicle tonight and trying to keep your battery warm.

If you haven’t driven your vehicle in the past few days, make sure to run it for about a half hour.

“Maybe it’s a good time to do some errands just to make sure that your battery is fully charged,” she said.

David Driedger, the manager of the City of Winnipeg's corporate communications, told CTV News people who need a temporary break from the cold can warm up in civic facilities during regular operating hours.

Driedger said the city is in contact with End Homelessness Winnipeg and other shelters to identify needs and plan supports for the homeless community.

He said tips and information about extreme cold weather can be found online.