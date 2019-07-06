Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special air quality statement for several Manitoba communities Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, smoke from forest fires over eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario is resulting in poor air quality in the following areas:

- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls, Man.

- Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa, Man.

- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, Man.

- Poplar River, Man.

- Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki, Man.

Air quality is expected to improve in most communities on Sunday.

According to the province winds are pushing the smoke and ash from forest fires in northwestern Ontario into Manitoba.

Strong smells of smoke and hazy conditions are occurring in many areas.

Hazy drive north of Winnipeg on Hwy. 59. Just arrived in Grand Marais. I can smell smoke. pic.twitter.com/kBtcVVWuNY — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) July 6, 2019

Winds are pushing smoke and ash from forest fires in NW Ontario into Manitoba, provincial government says. People concerned about smoke encouraged to check on the old, young and vulnerable. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/uXDy7kxxmX — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) July 6, 2019

Smoky sky over Lake Winnipeg in Grand Marais. One of many communities in Manitoba dealing with hazy conditions and air quality issues because of a fire in NW Ontario today. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/9jUBuQtf0z — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) July 6, 2019

Environment Canada says children, seniors, pregnant women, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, are especially at risk in these conditions.

Due to the smoky conditions, anyone living or travelling in the above areas are advised to be aware of the potential health concerns associated with current air conditions.

More information on the health effects of smoke is available on the province’s website.