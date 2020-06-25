WINNIPEG -- With the COVID-19 pandemic putting traditional convocation ceremonies on hold, high schools have had to get creative to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Students in Selkirk were able to celebrate their accomplishments Thursday afternoon, holding their first-ever outdoor convocation.

Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary High School held its graduation ceremony in Selkirk Park. The school said it was the first time a convocation ceremony took place in the park.

A total of 330 graduates walked a red carpet to receive their diploma.

“I wish you all the best of luck,” one graduate said during the event. “Congratulations, we did it. 2020 has been rough, but we made it guys.”

The school said many cars were decorated to show their support for the graduates, and the cars paraded down Main Street in Selkirk, where graduates were welcomed and congratulated by businesses.