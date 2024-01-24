WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Special greetings and other messages could be removed from city buses

    Winnipeg transit
    Share

    City of Winnipeg Transit buses could soon no longer be offering any messages aside from route information on its tickers.

    According to a report to the city’s public service committee, it’s recommended that the city scraps the messages and focus on providing trip information.

    The committee looked at two other options for the tickers, which share information about the route name and the destination on the exterior of the bus.

    One option would leave things the way they currently are, by recognizing dates such as Truth and Reconciliation Day, Remembrance Day, and certain sports events. Messages also include recommending face masks for passengers and Transit Employee Appreciation Day.

    The other option would keep the current messages, but add other holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Terry Fox Day, Thanksgiving, Victoria Day and Louis Riel Day.

    The ticker messages circulate every 2.5 seconds between route information, destination and promotional messaging.

    The report said consultation with Transit’s accessibility coordinator recommended removing the promotional messages to instead focus on the route and destination, saying extra messages could have an impact on customers.

    “When a display has extra information that is unrelated to their trip, such as promotional messages, the customer has to wait until the information they need loops around again,” the report reads. “This 7 delay can cause anxiety and frustration for customers trying to make split-second decisions about which bus to take.”

    The plan will be discussed at the public service committee meeting on January 30.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News