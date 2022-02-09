Special meeting of Winnipeg city council called in response to downtown protest

City councillors will meet Thursday morning in response to the ongoing occupation of the area in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building in downtown Winnipeg.

A special meeting of city council has been called in response to the protest, starting at 9:30 a.m. to deal with unlawful elements of the protest disrupting the lives of the general public including restricting access to public streets, noise and harassment, the meeting’s agenda says.

Organizers with the group outside the Manitoba Legislature, meantime, have released a statement in response to the Mayor's call for a special council meeting saying they have requested trucks and drivers limit noise between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The group’s statement said during daytime hours, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., it is asking participants to honk for "only 2 minutes at the top of every hour, with short intermittent honking also allowed."

“We are working closely with the Winnipeg Police Service and the community to ensure there are minimal disruptions to people’s lives during this peaceful rally,” organizers said in the statement. “We, too, are part of this community and are respectful of the concerns of others.”

In a news release, city councillor and Winnipeg Police Board (WPB) chair Markus Chambers said a special meeting of the WPB was held today to discuss the police response to the ongoing protest outside the Manitoba Legislature.

Chambers said the role of the WPB is to confirm that there are "operational and tactical plans in place that balance public safety and management of any criminal activity as peacefully as possible."

Chambers said it is understood residents want to see an end to the protest but he said the WPB does not provide operational direction to officers and isn't entitled to investigative information.

“Winnipeg Police Service is working to manage this event safely,” Chambers said. “Protest organizers are asking to meet with provincial officials in regard to their demands.”

“Police are neutral and continue to carry out their work professionally.”

The WPB meeting was not open to the public or members of the media.