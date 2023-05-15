Speed limits dropping in two Brandon neighbourhoods

Speed limits are set to be reduced in two residential neighbourhood beginning next month as part of phase two of a pilot project.

Starting June 1, the speed limit in the Parkdale neighbourhood from 34th to 26th streets between Richmond and Maryland avenues will be reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

Same goes for the Riverheights area from Victoria to Rosser avenues between 34th Street and the west boundary of the city.

“The city is implementing Vision Zero policy,” says the city’s traffic and transportation planner Sam Van Huizen, the traffic and transportation planner. “We’ll see in different cities, like Calgary and Winnipeg, the aspects of Vision Zero, which is the idea that you can achieve as close to or absolute zero serious injuries or fatalities within the road right-of-way through road safety improvements, like speed limit reduction or systems design.”

Phase one of the project saw a speed limit reduction along Durum Drive.

“We’re building upon that existing study within the Parkdale neighbourhood and expanding it to that entire neighbourhood,” Van Huizen says. “And then of course, we chose Riverheights basically due to its proximity in the west end here, but also the number of entry points into that neighbourhood.”

Some people living in the area tell CTV News Winnipeg they’re glad to see the speed limits drop.

”We need all the help we can get because they just speed up and down, up and down this area, and it’s dangerous,” says Andrea Oswald, who has been living in the Parkdale area for the last 37 years.

“There is no reason to be doing more than 40 kilometres in a residential area. Do you care about each other? Do you care about your neighbours? Then slow down.”

“There’s a lot of dog walkers, there’s an elementary school in the area, so I don’t think it hurts to slow down,” says Curtis Keber, a resident in the Riverheights area for 17 years. “It’s a busy area and there’s always kids around. It doesn’t hurt to slow down.”

Certain streets in the Riverview area will see their speed limit reduced as well. Princess Avenue East between 1st Street East and 13th Street East, as well as the sections of Park Street, Franklin Street, and Lorne Avenue East surrounding Rideau Park, will be 40 km/h beginning July 1st.