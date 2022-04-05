Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMP

Winnipeg -

Mounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.

Manitoba RCMP said they got information Monday afternoon from officers in Moosomin, Sask. that a man driving a stolen vehicle had refused to stop, attempted to ram officers, and then drove away east on Highway 1 towards Manitoba.

Based on a description of the vehicle, officers in the Brandon area spotted the suspected vehicle driving over 200 kilometres per hour along Highway 1.

Officers say they were unable to stop the vehicle. The last known sighting was then passed on to Portage la Prairie RCMP.

Officers in that jurisdiction then set up along Highway 1. When the suspected vehicle approached, police said they deployed a spike belt.

According to RCMP, the vehicle collided with the belt and continued to drive for a short distance before it went off the road and into a ditch.

Officers said the male driver tried to run away, but was arrested.

RCMP said he was also found to be wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Ontario.

Daniel Legue, 27, of Cornwall, Ont. faces a slew of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He was remanded into custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.