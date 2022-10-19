Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP

RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle that went onto a property in Ochre River and stopped in front of a machine shop, leaving a short time later. RCMP said the vehicle was believed to have stopped by the property at 5 a.m. that day and was involved in other nearby thefts.

Patrols began on and near Highway 20, and the vehicle was found heading west on Road 147N, located northwest of Dauphin Beach.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver refused to pull over. A spike belt was set up further on the road, which caused the vehicle to stop. Two people were arrested without incident.

When the vehicle was searched, stolen property and a small quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine were seized. RCMP said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Arborg.

Suspected cocaine seized from a vehicle near Dauphin by RCMP (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

A 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Riverton, were taken into custody and charged with numerous offences, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and possession for the purpose of trafficking.