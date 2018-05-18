

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is opening some of its community spray pads earlier than expected over the May long weekend.

“Summer fun has come early this year,” said Mike Pagtakhan, chair of the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks.

“Winnipeg is fortunate to have 18 spray pad locations throughout the city, offering enjoyment to each community. I hope people of all ages will take pleasure in these family-friendly amenities in the coming summer months.”

On Saturday 13 spray pads will open for the season. They will be operate every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sept. 3. These spray pads are located at:

- Central Corydon Community Centre - River Heights Site

- Central Park

- Jill Officer Park

- Machray Park

- Park City West Community Centre

- Provencher Park

- Shaughnessy Park

- St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

- St. Norbert Community Centre

- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

- Waverley Heights Community Centre

- West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

- Westdale Outdoor Pool Spray Pad

The following five pads will open May 26:

- Fort Rouge Park

- Gateway Community Centre

- Lindenwoods Community Centre

- Lindsey Wilson Park

- Sturgeon Heights Community Centre

On top of these, three new spray pads are set to open in summer 2018.