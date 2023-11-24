'Spread some holiday cheer': St. Amant gift wrap fundraiser returns for Black Friday

Early holiday shoppers taking advantage of the Black Friday deals at St. Vital Centre were able to have their gifts wrapped in support of a good cause, as the St. Amant Foundation's annual gift-wrapping fundraiser returned.

"We're here today for Black Friday, and then we're back December 8 – 24, so right until Christmas Eve," said Noreen Fehr, the foundation's development manager.

The initiative, running since 2010 with occasional breaks due to COVID, has successfully raised over half a million dollars, thanks to the dedication of numerous volunteers.

"It's been very successful," said Fehr. "It's run by dozens and dozens of volunteers, I think we have 100 volunteer spots this year."

The gift-wrapping station aims to raise funds to support individuals with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injuries who are assisted by St. Amant Centre.

"Our role is to help supplement people's lives and help them live their best life, providing opportunities for accessible recreation, mobility equipment, and other things that regular funding doesn't cover," Fehr explained. She added the funds contribute to essential needs such as access to sports, recreational activities, dental work, and mobility aids not covered by conventional funding sources.

"It's a win for the consumer and a win for St. Amant, because you can support people that we are supporting."

The gift wrap station accepts donations through a tiered pricing structure based on the number and size of packages. Volunteers can also enhance the presentation of gifts for a contribution ranging from two to ten dollars. All proceeds go directly to the St. Amant Foundation.

"It's a great opportunity to take some burden off, and help people with disabilities, and spread some holiday cheer," said Fehr.