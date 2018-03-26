Spring break is underway and you can find special events taking place throughout the week at museums, theatres, libraries and more.

Museums

The Children’s Museum is hosting workshops and activities that let visitors create everything from tin foil canoes to cardboard castles. The full line-up is online.

The Manitoba Museum is letting families “have big fun exploring the Science of the Small” over spring break. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt to win prizes, explore miniature versions of life-sized items and watch movies with pint-sized heroes.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is offering free admission over spring break to visitors age 12 and under and special programming that includes an art gallery encouraging visitors to explore the significance of their first language, a Metis beadwork activity and guest performances.

The Manitoba Aviation Museum is hosting activities like crafts, games, dress up stations and more for spring break, plus an Easter egg hunt on Saturday and Sunday (limited capacity, pre-register at 204-986-5503.

Theatre

Manitoba Theatre for Young People invites people to attend a performance you don’t need to sit still for. Recommended for kids age 5 to 12, Tetris is a physical dance quartet that builds “a private language” to speak, with opportunities for audience members to play along.

The Dramatic Theatre Company is performing the Pied Piper at the Dramatic Arts Centre at 585 Ellice from Wednesday to Saturday. Family prices are available, babes in arms permitted.

Libraries

Winnipeg Public Library branches are holding fun activities and workshops, including the “Amazing Library Race” around the River Heights Library Tuesday for kids age 6 to 12 and the “Ultimate Building Challenge” at the St. James Assiniboia Library for tweens on Thursday. A full list of upcoming events is available online.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo

For its spring break visitors, the zoo is offering up interactive experiences with animals from Asia, wagon rides, an Easter breakfast and more.

Looking for more?

Tourism Winnipeg has a comprehensive database of family friendly activities on its website.