Spring storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to southern Manitoba

A late season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba beginning on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for much of southern Manitoba, saying that the snowfall will begin late Tuesday afternoon and will continue until Thursday morning.

The southeastern parts of the province are expected to see snow accumulations of 20 to 25 centimetres (cm). ECCC said storm accumulations will decrease to the west and northwest, with the Red River Valley expected to get 10 to 15 cm and western Manitoba looking at five to 10 cm.

The weather agency notes that southwestern Manitoba and the Red River Valley are also expected to see winds gusting up to 70 km/h, as well as decreased visibility and blowing snow beginning overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon. Southern parts of Lake Manitoba and the Red River escarpment may be hit with especially bad conditions and strong winds, which may require an upgrade to a blizzard warning.

Weather conditions will improve on Thursday as the Colorado low leaves the region to the east and a ridge of high pressure builds from the west.

ECCC warns that snow can reduce visibility, so Manitobans should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Drivers should prepare for quickly changing conditions.

Manitobans are also advised to make an emergency plan and have an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.