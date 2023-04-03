Spring storm could bring 25 cm of snow to southern Manitoba

A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm watch for a number of communities in southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

ECCC said its confidence is increasing that parts of southern and southeastern Manitoba will be hit with a major spring snowstorm this week. The weather agency said the exact track of the low-pressure system will change as the storm gets closer, but it will likely bring 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

ECCC is most confident about heavy snow coming to the southeast corner of the province, with its confidence deceasing farther to the northwest; however, it says “guidance continues to narrow in on a more northerly track.”

Along with heavy snow, the low-pressure system may also bring strong northerly winds and blowing snow.

Seasonal, above-freezing temperatures are expected by the weekend.

ECCC warns Manitobans that accumulating snow could make travel difficult and dangerous in some places, adding that visibility may be reduced amid heavy snow. Drivers should avoid travel if possible.