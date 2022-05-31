St. Amant removes developmental centre designation
St. Amant, a non-profit that supports Manitobans with developmental and intellectual disabilities, is no longer a developmental centre and is no longer operating as a long-term care facility for those with disabilities.
In a Tuesday news release, the organization said that after decades of serving people in a long-term, institutional care setting, it has officially changed its designation as a developmental centre.
St. Amant noted that it’s been working with the government for 20 years to recognize that institutional care is not appropriate for people with intellectual disabilities.
“People with disabilities have the right to live in the least restrictive environment as possible. We are very pleased that the legislation has caught up with our current practice and that we are seeing an end to institutionalization in Manitoba,” said John Leggat, president and CEO of St. Amant, in a statement.
Over the last few years, the non-profit has changed its admission and discharge policy to only accept short-term admissions for respite, stabilization, health, or end-of-life care. Amid these changes, St. Amant has been working with the government to remove the official designation.
Rochelle Squires, Manitoba’s Families Minister, said the province applauds St. Amant’s shift away from institutional care to a range of interventions to help stabilize and support those in need of short-term help.
“We value our partnership with St. Amant and look forward to continuing working closely with the agency to support and improve the quality of lives of individuals with disabilities as they transition into inclusive, community-based residential placements,” she said in the news release.
The Province of Manitoba designated St. Amant as a developmental centre in 1993 under the ‘Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Act.’
