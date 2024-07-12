St. Andrews Airport marks 60 years

Vintage planes will be taking to the sky over a Manitoba community to celebrate a significant milestone for its airport.

The St. Andrews Airport is turning 60, and is holding an open house until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Guests can see aviation displays, enjoy food, and live music is also available.

The airport is also giving flights on four planes from the Second World War: A Harvard Mark II, a Tiger Moth DH82C, a Cornell PT26 and a Fleet Finch 1. Flights on the planes needed to be booked in advance.

The St. Andrews Airport covers roughly 473 hectares in the community.