St. Andrews Airport marks 60 years

    The St. Andrews Airport is pictured in an undated image from its website. (St. Andrews Airport) The St. Andrews Airport is pictured in an undated image from its website. (St. Andrews Airport)
    Vintage planes will be taking to the sky over a Manitoba community to celebrate a significant milestone for its airport.

    The St. Andrews Airport is turning 60, and is holding an open house until 7 p.m. on Friday.

    Guests can see aviation displays, enjoy food, and live music is also available.

    The airport is also giving flights on four planes from the Second World War: A Harvard Mark II, a Tiger Moth DH82C, a Cornell PT26 and a Fleet Finch 1. Flights on the planes needed to be booked in advance.

    The St. Andrews Airport covers roughly 473 hectares in the community.

