St. Andrews mayor appeals court decision to dismiss judicial review

A majority of council members in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., voted to strip Mayor Joy Sul (pictured) of a large portion of her power and authority as mayor during a special council meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg) A majority of council members in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., voted to strip Mayor Joy Sul (pictured) of a large portion of her power and authority as mayor during a special council meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island