

CTV Winnipeg





CN Rail announced Sunday that an oil spill in western Manitoba has been contained.

The derailment happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in St. Lazare, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

CN Rail said nearly 40 cars carrying crude oil went off the tracks.

The environmental team is continuing the clean up.

CN Rail said several of the cars were leaking, but the oil was contained and hasn’t entered the Assiniboine River.

Trains began moving again Sunday around noon.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

No one was injured.