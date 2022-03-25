St. Norbert house destroyed by fire

A St. Norbert house is a complete loss following a fire Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at a two-storey house in the 100 block of Turnbull Drive just before 5 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews launched an exterior attack due to safety concerns, using aerial ladders and hand lines.

The city said the home collapsed into the basement of the building while crews were fighting the fire, with some of the debris extending into the driveway.

An aerial ladder was used as a water tower to help crews fight the fire.

Crews also had to use a water tanker to bring water to the scene, because the house is outside the City of Winnipeg water district.

The Ritchot Fire Department brought an additional water tanker after Winnipeg firefighters contacted Provincial 911 to ask for more water tanker support.

Four people inside the home got out before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

The City of Winnipeg said road closures remain in place in the area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but the home is considered a total loss.