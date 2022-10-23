St. Vital daycare strike ends

Child care workers at a St. Vital daycare are returning to work after four weeks on strike.

MGEU members from Les Tournesols child care centre will head back to work Monday, while children will be welcomed back on Tuesday.

“Going on strike was the last thing anyone wanted, and we’re grateful that we were able to finally reach an agreement,” said MGEU President Kyle Ross in a news release.

The union said it was able to resist significant concessions to benefits including vacation and sick leave. Members will also be receiving considerable wage increases.

The new five year agreement is retroactive to April 2021.