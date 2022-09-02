Stabbing on Main Street leaves one man in critical condition: police

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing incident between two groups Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police say they got the call around 4:30 p.m. to the corner of Main Street and Logan Avenue.

Two men were taken to the Health Sciences Centre, one in critical condition with a stab wound to his leg.

Officers remained at scene Friday evening, with one northbound lane of Main Street closed to traffic.

The investigation continues. CTV news Winnipeg will update this story as it develops.