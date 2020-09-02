WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Wednesday that a staff member at a second Winnipeg care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the Fred Douglas Lodge has put restrictions in place, such as suspending indoor and outdoor visits, after an employee tested positive for the disease.

The province has now confirmed another long-term care home worker, who works at the Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home, has also contracted COVID-19.

The government said that in both of these instances, information has been shared with families and staff, close contacts are being identified, and the case investigations are continuing.

The risk is considered to be low in both situations, but the facilities have initiated outbreak protocols out of caution.

The province noted both care homes have put further measures in place to reduce the risk to residents and staff, and have moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Provincial health officials have also confirmed COVID-19 cases at four other personal care homes in Manitoba, as well as a rehabilitation centre.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger