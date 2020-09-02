WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials say 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province on Wednesday.

The news was released in a bulletin Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 454.

The new cases were located in the following regions:

Eight cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

Four cases in the Winnipeg Health Region; and

One case in the Southern Health region.

According to the province, one case previously identified on Aug. 30 was removed, as it was determined to be from outside of Manitoba. The total number of cases since March in Manitoba is 1,244.

The province said hospitalization information is delayed due to a technical issue and will be updated as soon as possible. There have been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba.

A total of 776 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This is a developing story. More details to come.