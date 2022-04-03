Stand With Ukraine fundraising concerts in Winnipeg on Sunday

Several Ukrainian performance groups in Winnipeg are taking the stage on Sunday in an effort to support the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Stand With Ukraine benefit concert takes place Sunday with two performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre. Both shows are sold out, but can still be watched online.

“The outpouring since the start of this crisis has been amazing,” said Scott Gordon with Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Company during a recent interview with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

“Everyone in the city and throughout the province has been very supportive, very active in whether it is fundraising or getting supplies or showing their support.”

A total of 10 Ukrainian music and dance groups will be performing.

Gordon said they were initially going to do one show, but tickets sold out in one-and-a-half days, so they decided to add a second show, which again sold out quickly.

“We can't fit any more people into the theatre, but we'd very much like to see as many people sharing the experience online,” he said.

All net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, launched by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Gordon said people need to visit the Event Brite Page and purchase a ticket, and they’ll be able to watch the show online.

-with files from CTV’s Joey Slattery