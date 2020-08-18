WINNIPEG -- An employee at StandardAero in Winnipeg tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the province to conduct contact tracing at the aerospace company.

A spokesperson for StandardAero confirmed with CTV News on Tuesday evening that one employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

They said Manitoba Public Health was informed and conducted contact tracing.

"If any other employees were considered a close contact, Manitoba Public Health has been in contact with them and we are following all provincial health and safety guidelines," the spokesperson said, adding the company did extensive cleaning of the impacted areas.

"Our best wishes are with anyone who has been impacted and we wish for a healthy recovery."

This comes after the province announced two more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 11.

As of Tuesday, there are 235 active cases of the virus in the province, 68 of which are in Winnipeg.