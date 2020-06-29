WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a 53-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road.

On Sunday, at approximately 10:55 p.m., Steinbach RCMP was called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Road 40 East, just north of Highway 1 in the RM of Ste. Anne.

RCMP said the vehicle was travelling south on Road 40 East when it collided with the man walking along the gravel road.

The man, who is from the RM of Ste. Anne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured in the incident.

Steinbach RCMP and a Traffic Analyst are investigating.