Steep hike coming for Manitoba's natural gas rates

WINNIPEG -

Natural gas rates are set to increase in Manitoba beginning next week, with some customers’ yearly bills expected to go up nearly $125.

On Tuesday, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) announced that it approved Centra Gas Manitoba Inc.’s application to increase the current rate from $0.1323/m3 to 0.1916/m3 beginning on Nov. 1.

The PUB projects that this new rate will increase a typical residential customer’s bill by 17.1 per cent or $124 a year. Customers will not be affected by the rate hike if they signed fixed-term, fixed-price contracts with Centra or a private broker.

Primary gas rates will be reviewed again on Feb. 1, 2022.

Centra sells its primary gas to Manitoba customers on a cost-recovery basis without markup.