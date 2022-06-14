Stefanson lowest-rated premier in Canada: new poll

Manitoba's premier is on the wrong end of a new approval rating poll from Angus Reid.

The newest poll shows Heather Stefanson not only lost two percentage points compared to the last polling, but she is lowest-rated premier in Canada.

According to Angus Reid, Stefanson currently has an approval rating of 23 per cent.

The information comes from an online survey performed by the organization between June 7 and 13. Just over 5,000 people across Canada were polled.

A breakdown of Stefanson's rating shows only two per cent strongly approve of her, while 42 per cent strongly disapprove of her.

Those numbers were relatively unchanged from the last polling in March but Stefanson's 'moderately approved' percentage went from 23 to 21 per cent and her 'moderately disapprove' numbers went from 21 to 24 per cent.

"In the last two quarters, two-in-five have strongly disapproved of her performance as premier," the poll said.

In a statement to CTV News, Stefanson said she remains focused on putting Manitoba on the path of strong social and economic recovery.

"We recognize the past few years and months have been incredibly challenging for Manitobans – from a global pandemic to the war on Ukraine and flooding in many communities throughout the province – and I know we all look forward to getting back to a new normal and enjoying the people and activities we have missed," Stefanson said in an email to CTV News.

"Our government is committed to listening to Manitobans and I look forward to getting out in the community this summer to connect with as (many) Manitobans as possible."

The next lowest approval rating was Jason Kenney in Alberta with 32 per cent, while Tim Houston in Nova Scotia received an approval rating of 62 per cent.

The margin of error for Manitoba was plus/minus five per cent.