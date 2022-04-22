Stefanson meets with Trudeau for first time as premier

Justin Trudeau meeting with Heather Stefanson inside the Manitoba Legislature on Friday, April 22, 2022. Justin Trudeau meeting with Heather Stefanson inside the Manitoba Legislature on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island