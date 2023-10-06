Winnipeg

    • Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected

    Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.

    In a news release issued on Friday, the PC Party said the new leader will be selected at a later date through a leadership race.

    “I believe in this party,” Stefanson said in the release.

    “To form government again in 2027, we need to ensure stability as we transition to a new leader, so that they can have a fresh start for the important work of the Official Opposition, and ultimately lead us to victory.”

    The PCs noted enough time will be allotted to the leadership race so that anybody who is interested can vie for the role. The leadership race is expected to take place within the next 12 to 18 months.

    Stefanson stepped down as party leader on Tuesday following the announcement of the NDP forming government. Stefanson was the successful candidate in Tuxedo during Tuesday’s election.

