WINNIPEG -- A church near Steinbach, Man., has been fined $5,000 after holding a Sunday service with more than 100 people.

The Church of God, a North American church with a location in Steinbach, confirmed it had been ticketed for holding a service on Nov. 22.

RCMP previously said officers showed up to a service at a church near Steinbach and spoke with a representative. RCMP said there were well over 100 people inside the church at the time.

"It is unprecedented in Canada to fine a church or a pastor for conducting their God-called duties," said Pastor Heinrich Hildebrandt, who has been acting as a spokesperson for the Church of God, in a statement.

Hildebrandt claimed the tickets violate their rights.

"We condemn these actions and call on all law enforcement officials to cease enforcing unconstitutional orders immediately."

This comes after the church's minister Tobias Tissen, who was among the speakers at an anti-mask rally in Steinbach, was handed two $1,296 tickets – one related to the church service and one related to the rally.

CTV News has reached out to the province for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.