Steinbach RCMP looking for missing man

Manitoba RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a 48-year-old man from Steinbach.

Mounties say David McFarland has not been seen since the evening of Sept. 5 at his residence on Maplewood Street. Police say his cell phone was found in his residence.

McFarland is described as 5’9” with a slim build. He is bald and clean-shaven. He has known medical conditions that require care. It is believed he could be in the Winnipeg area and Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on McFarland's whereabouts should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a secure tip online at the Crime Stoppers website.