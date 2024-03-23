'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill

The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.

On Friday, the provincial and federal governments announced they will each be contributing $20 million to fund the search of Prairie Green Landfill, where it’s believed the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were taken after they were killed in the spring of 2022.

Speaking to CTV News on Saturday, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said this is the right move to take.

“This is what happens when there’s trilateral tables that come together. I think progress happens and I think that it’s a good step in the right direction,” she said.

The National Chief of the AFN said she is happy to see the families of the victims, as well as the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, lead this process and finally get to the result they were hoping for.

She hopes this is a step closer to listening to and understanding Indigenous people and the concerns they have in this province and country.

“I know that some 25 years ago, we started marching the streets here in Winnipeg…we shouldn’t have to do that as often as we do. Unfortunately, we’re still having marches, people are still out there looking for their loved ones.

“I think the more that we move toward a nation-to-nation relationship, (it) will bring us together and will certainly make this country a better place for everyone.”

She added the AFN is always there to provide support when dealing with this tough and upsetting topic.

“The intent of the people at the Assembly of First Nations is to try and pull everybody together. These conversations are not always easy. This was a very difficult discussion in this country, a very triggering, a very politically fuelled, at times, discussion,” she said.

Moving forward, Woodhouse Nepinak hopes governments continue to listen to the families of the missing women and what they want to see as more details come out about the search.

“I know that they’ve taken us this far with this issue, and I know that we have a long way to go. I certainly hope that we find closure for the families in this very sensitive issue.”