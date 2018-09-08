It's been more than three months since 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit disappeared.

Early Saturday morning, family and friends gathered for a vigil at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Parish to pray for the safety and well-being of Balaquit and other missing people in Winnipeg.

The married father of two was last seen June 4 at his work on Keewatin Street.

Balaquit’s vehicle was found in a parking lot next door, the next morning, with the window smashed.

Volunteers combed nearby neighborhoods and a police search was conducted in the Arborg area, north of Winnipeg.

"It's still a rollercoaster. Still a lot of question unanswered, still wondering he is what he's doing," said Edward Balaquit, his son.

He said it was emotional getting married this summer without his dad and is asking anyone with information to come forward to help bring him home.

"He did everything for us and if we don't do everything for him it’s just disappointing," he said.

Edward said searches in the Arborg area have stopped for now, because police have asked him to hold off.

He said he still receives updates from police each week.

The Winnipeg Police Service tells CTV News homicide detective are still working as lead in the missing persons case and the investigation continues.