Stolen car leads police on high-speed chase down Henderson Highway

A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase down Henderson Highway last week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it started on Thursday, May 4, just after 9 p.m. in Elmwood. An unattended pizza delivery vehicle was left running the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West when the male suspect got in and drove away. The pizza delivery driver tried to stop the theft and was dragged a short distance, causing minor injuries.

The next night, around 11:35 p.m., police responded to the corner of Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail for reports of a stolen vehicle driving erratically.

Officers tried to pull the car over but it sped away, ignoring traffic lights and endangering public safety. The stolen car continued northbound on Henderson Highway, evading police.

The WPS helicopter AIR1 was brought in to track the car as it sped towards Lockport in an unsafe manner. With the help of RCMP, police were finally able to stop the car near St. Andrews Airport using a tire deflation device.

The suspect tried to run away, but was quickly captured. Police say he continued to struggle with officers as he was arrested. Two stolen bank cards were also found.

The 34-year-old man faces numerous charges, which have yet to be proven in court. He remains behind bars.