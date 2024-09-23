WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Stolen classic car reunited with Winnipeg owner

    

    A classic car stolen from a Winnipeg man's garage earlier this month has been recovered.

    Last week, Jordan Zest's 1958 Oldsmobile Starfire was stolen from his garage in East Kildonan.

    The car has been in his family for more than six decades.

    On Monday, Zest confirmed with CTV News Winnipeg that he has been reunited with the car.

    He said that, other than a couple of bumps and scrapes, it was found in good condition.

