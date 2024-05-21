Stolen septic truck swerves through traffic, spike belt needed to stop it: Manitoba RCMP

A 29-year-old woman has been charged after police say she stole a septic truck from a Manitoba community and drove erratically on the highway.

According to RCMP, a woman was reported stealing a septic truck from Ebb and Flow First Nation on Monday at roughly 9:20 a.m., and she was last seen on Provincial Road 278.

An officer on his way to the call saw the truck go through a stop sign at Provincial Road 278 and Highway 68, with the driver heading west. Police attempted to do a traffic stop, but the septic truck kept driving.

RCMP said the person behind the wheel was driving erratically and veered into the oncoming lane of traffic. Several drivers were forced off the road by the truck, police said.

Nobody was physically injured and there were no collisions as a result.

A spike belt was deployed, and the truck ended up in a ditch. The driver tried to run away, but officers were able to take her into custody.

The driver, who is from Dauphin, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and flight from police.

She was released from custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The truck was later recovered by officials from Ebb and Flow First Nation.