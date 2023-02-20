Stolen truck involved in North End crash rams police cruiser; driver arrested

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser before getting involved in a crash in the city’s North End.

According to police, officers saw a Chevrolet Silverado with stolen licence plates at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police tried to contain the driver in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue, but police allege the truck hit an unoccupied parked car and rammed the cruiser before the driver fled west. The driver hit another vehicle with the truck at the Inkster Boulevard and McGregor Street intersection. The crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles and knocked down multiple light standards. Police said the suspect tried to run away from the scene, but was caught and placed under arrest.

The suspect and police officers were medically cleared from the crash. The driver of the vehicle that was hit did not need medical attention. Two passengers, a 30-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital in stable condition and were treated for minor injuries.

Police said during their investigation, they learned the Silverado was reported stolen from the 500 block of Osborne Street on Feb. 14, while the licence plates were reported stolen on Feb. 17.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, and possession of property obtained by crime. He was detained in custody.