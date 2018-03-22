

CTV Winnipeg





Police said a man was stabbed during an attempt to rob a store on the 1300 block of Main St. on Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service said a female store clerk was assaulted after she confronted three suspects,all female youths, and when her co-worker intervened, he was stabbed.

Police said the stab wound was minor and didn’t require immediate medical assistance.

Three suspects were later found in a residence on the 200 block of Cathedral Ave and were taken into custody.

The suspects have been charged with robbery, said police.