Storm brought baseball-sized hail, 90 km wind gusts to parts of Manitoba: ECCC

A storm that initially sparked tornado warnings across western Manitoba pelted parts of the province with large hail and strong winds Wednesday night.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the storm appeared to start in Swan River, Man. and then tracked eastward into the central Interlake and areas north of Arborg.

It then pushed over the north and south basin of Lake Winnipeg and the Hecla Island area, before tracking north of Bissett and east of Lake Winnipeg, and migrating to northwestern Ontario.

The storm produced large hail and strong winds, with radar registering 90 kilometre gusts.

ECCC said Bowsman saw baseball-sized hail, while golf ball-sized hail fell near Craigsford. Nickel-sized hail was also reported in Pine River, Winnipegosis and the Waterhen Lake area.

ECCC issued tornado warnings Wednesday evening for the Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest and the Dauphin. Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis areas, which were downgraded and eventually ended at around 10:30 p.m.

The weather agency added there have not been any confirmed tornado reports in Manitoba, but said that could change throughout the day.