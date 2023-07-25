Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power

Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.

Manitoba Hydro is reporting that more than 3,400 customers in the Linden Woods area are without power. There is no estimated time of restoration.

Crews are also responding to an outage in Winnipeg’s Crestview neighbourhood. The Crown corporation tweeted that 400 customers near Saskatchewan Avenue are without power due to a pole fire. Hydro is hoping to have power restored by 3 p.m.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said these are both storm-related outages.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The outages impacting the largest number of people will be dealt with quickly; however, the more isolated outages may take a bit more time.

Winnipeggers are reminded that if they see a downed line, they need to treat it as if it’s a live line and keep a safe distance. They should also call 911 as there may be a fire risk.