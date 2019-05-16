

CTV Winnipeg





A number of streets in the Burrows area that were closed due to a fire Thursday morning have been re-opened.

At 5:30 a.m. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a fire in a vacant home in the 1600 block of Arlington Street.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Arlington Street between Mountain Avenue and Redwood Avenue were closed in both directions until shortly after 7 a.m.

Additionally, College Avenue was closed between Parr Street and Sinclair Street in both directions until the same time.

The home suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage, but no damage estimate is available at this time.

No injuries were reported.