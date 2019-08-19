The NFL’s strict clear bag policy will be in effect at IG Field Thursday, when the Oakland Raiders host the Green Bay Packers in a pre-season, week three matchup.

On Ice Entertainment and the Oakland Raiders are encouraging fans not to bring any type of bags to Thursday’s game.

However, if they do, fans will only be allowed to carry the following style and size bag, package or container into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches;

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar);

Small clutch bags that are 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

Organizers said exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

A complete list of all prohibited items is available on the NFL’s website.

Any bags that do not follow the stadium’s bag policy will have to be taken back to a vehicle, disposed of, or can be checked in.

Gates open at 6 p.m., kickoff is at 7 p.m.