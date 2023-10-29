Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday

The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.

If the offer is ratified, the nearly two month long strike that began Aug. 28 would end.

“We have told members all along that if we received an offer that was substantially improved, we would put it out to members for a vote,” MGEU President Kyle Ross said in a news release. “After receiving a new offer from the Corporation today, our bargaining committee decided it should be put to a member vote."

MPI members will vote on the new offer between noon and 6 p.m. with results to be announced Monday evening.

The union says highlights of the new offer include wage increases of 12.2 per cent over four years and an additional 3.5 per cent wage increase for more than 60 per cent of workers over the life of the contract. All full time employees will also get a one-time, lump sum signing bonus of $1,800, which will be pro-rated for part-time employees.

MGEU said all picket lines across the province will come down until the vote is completed.