A Winnipeg police officer broke his hand while trying to make an arrest in connection with a stolen car.

It happened Wednesday at 10:20 p.m., police said, when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in traffic in St. Boniface near the Provencher Bridge.

With help from the police helicopter, officers tracked the vehicle as it wound its way from North St. Boniface to Elmwood, going through the Exchange District and Point Douglas.

It stopped in the 300 block of Talbot Avenue, police said, and a male and a female were seen getting out and walking away.

A short time later police arrived, and the male resisted arrest, leading an officer to break his hand.

Police allege the suspect was carrying keys to the stolen vehicle and a stolen debit card.

Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 25, is facing a list of charges, including resist peace officer.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.